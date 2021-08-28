https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/28/portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-spotted-being-the-latest-covid-rules-for-thee-but-not-for-me-dem-politician/

As you’re probably aware, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has gone bonkers with the calls for masking, both indoors and outdoors:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also wants everybody to join him in “making a commitment to protect those around us by wearing a mask at all times while indoors”:

However, Wheeler and others were spotted indoors not practicing what he preached, but he had an excuse at the ready:

As usual, the “rules” are for you, not them.

Protip:

Science!

Wheeler should start hanging out with California Gov. Gavin Newsom!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...