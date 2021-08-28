https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-reporter-slams-biden-white-house-for-failing-to-provide-honest-information?utm_campaign=64469
News Aug 27, 2021 7:40 PM EST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about transparency and accuracy with regard to White House briefings, with a reporter asking “if we can’t get information about minor stories, why should we have faith in the administration’s account for larger issues like Afghanistan?”
“Yesterday the conservative transparency group, Judicial Watch, released Secret Service records on dog bites. Dog bites involving the first dog, Major. One email said that Secret Service agents were bitten every single day for eight days, from March 1 to March 8,” a reporter said.
“At a March 9 briefing,” he said, “you only described one biting incident to us, and described the dogs being whisked back to Delaware on a pre-planned trip to family friends.”
“Obviously that’s not the world’s most important story,” the reporter said, “but it is significant because we expect honest information even for minor stories. So can you explain to us why there was a kind of misleading account presented to us?”
“And if we can’t get information about minor stories, why should we have faith in the administration’s account for larger issues like Afghanistan?”
“I know you do keep the dog in the briefing room,” Psaki replied, “so thank you for that.”
“As we’ve stated previously,” she went on, “Major has had some challenges adjusting to life in the White House. He has been receiving additional training, as well as spending some time in Delaware where the environment is more familiar to him and he is more comfortable. I don’t have any additional specifics, but I think that speaks to where Major is located to be fully transparent in your ongoing interest in the dog.”
Psaki did not answer the reporter’s actual question about transparency, why the initial White House reports about the dog were incomplete, or what that means as regards the accuracy of other statements made from the Biden administration. Instead, Psaki offered more insight on the condition of the dog.
