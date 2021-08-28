https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/rules-for-thee-but-not-for-me-now-catches-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler/

(AP Photo/Don Ryan) Is there any politician who isn’t a hypocrite when it comes to the rules that they seek to impose on the rest of us?

How often have we seen them impose the rules and then flout them themselves? Everyone from our infamous He Who Shall Be Recalled Gov. Gavin Newsom and his French Laundry episode to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), with her forbidden trip to the salon after which she then blamed the salon owner.

Now, the next politician in the barrel — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Wheeler has become known for the horrible job that he’s done over the past year in response to the rampant BLM/Antifa violence in his city. Since the beginning of this year, he’s tried to sound tougher in words, but they still don’t seem to have gone after the leadership.

Meanwhile, he is concentrating on telling folks in Portland to wear a mask. Oregon’s indoor face-covering requirement is in effect as of today. Please join me in making a commitment to protect those around us by wearing a mask at all times while indoors. https://t.co/yCXwvyL35V — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 13, 2021 On August 13, Wheeler tweeted, “Oregon’s indoor face-covering requirement is […]