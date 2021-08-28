https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/rules-for-thee-but-not-for-me-now-catches-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler/
(AP Photo/Don Ryan) Is there any politician who isn’t a hypocrite when it comes to the rules that they seek to impose on the rest of us?
How often have we seen them impose the rules and then flout them themselves? Everyone from our infamous He Who Shall Be Recalled Gov. Gavin Newsom and his French Laundry episode to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), with her forbidden trip to the salon after which she then blamed the salon owner.
Now, the next politician in the barrel — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Wheeler has become known for the horrible job that he’s done over the past year in response to the rampant BLM/Antifa violence in his city. Since the beginning of this year, he’s tried to sound tougher in words, but they still don’t seem to have gone after the leadership.
Meanwhile, he is concentrating on telling folks in Portland to wear a mask. Oregon’s indoor face-covering requirement is in effect as of today. Please join me in making a commitment to protect those around us by wearing a mask at all times while indoors. https://t.co/yCXwvyL35V — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 13, 2021 On August 13, Wheeler tweeted, “Oregon’s indoor face-covering requirement is […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker