https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/612ace00bbafd42ff58a6293
Modesto, California – Police intervened as a group of Antifa dressed in black bloc got their asses beat by a group of conservatives. Antifa goons were taking quite a beating by conservatives when poli…
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum died in Afghanistan this past week and was an expectant father. His mom went off on Biden and blames him for her son’s death. Conservative Brief reports: The mot…
While more Americans report spending time outdoors since the pandemic, data shows that those who do are still overwhelmingly White. Earl Hunter, founder of “Black Folks Camp, Too,” is on a mission to …
At a time when US forces scramble to wind down evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, one of the most crucial resources that stranded American citizens have relied on to guide them safely to their evacuat…
Thousands of activists gathered nationwide this weekend to march in support of protecting voting rights. The march also commemorates the 1963 March on Washington, led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ni…