Graphic via Judicial Watch

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch this week announced it obtained 36 pages of Secret Service records and communications that show Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Major repeatedly bit Secret Service agents.

Judicial Watch blasted the Biden White house for covering up and downplaying the biting incidents.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed just one biting incident in March claiming the dog was “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”

The newly released emails show that Major bit Secret Service agents on 8 different days in March before he was sent back to Biden’s Delaware compound.

Biden’s other dog Champ died in June 2021.

Some bites were so severe that the agents needed medical attention.

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 36 pages of records communications from the Secret Service that show the Bidens’ dog Major was responsible for numerous biting incidents of Secret Service personnel. One email notes that “at the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin.” The documents show that agents were advised to protect their “hands/fingers” by placing their hands “in their pockets.” Photos of the dog bite injuries were redacted (blacked out) by the agency. An assistant special agent in charge forwards the message and images to Secret Service official David Cho, reporting, “Sirs, We had another dog bite incident this morning. This was the 2nd time SA [redacted] was bitten.” On March 1, 2021, a Protective Division agent notes, “This weekend in Wilmington, there were 3 minor incidents where Major nipped/ brushed up and nudged Shift SAs. Panicking or running with only embolden animals so stand your ground and protect your hands/fingers by placing them in your pockets or behind your back.” Two days later, on March 3, 2021, an agent details to Cho that: “Major went after the officer at [redacted]. Dr took a look. Redness on left hand. Officer back at [redacted].” On March 5, 2021, a series of emails was sent about Major attacking a White House pass holder. The Presidential Protective Division reported, “For your awareness. WHMU [White House Medical Unit] responded to the South Portico a short time ago on a UDW [Uniformed Division White House] report of a pass holder with a dog bite. The pass holder is [redacted] of the Residence Staff. He is currently being treated in the Doctor’s office. On March 6, 2021, Major attempted to bite again. An agent wrote: Major attempted to bite SA [redacted] this evening. He didn’t make contact with agent’s skin, but did bite a hole through his overcoat. This marks the third day in a row someone has been bitten by Major (Thursday USSS SA & Friday Pass Holder). I just wanted you to have visibility. I think it’s definitely worth bringing up during Monday’s meeting with staff.”

Joe Biden publicly admitted that he doesn’t know how to treat his dogs.

Joe Biden supposedly slipped and fractured his foot while playing with his German shepherd Major back in December.

Biden said he was fresh out of the shower when he began chasing Major and tried grabbing his tail when he fell down and broke his foot.

“I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran and I was joking running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was he slipped on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on,” said Biden.

No wonder Biden’s dog is nervous and aggressive!

“We’re sure Major is a good dog but these records show he was involved in many more biting incidents than the Biden White House has publicly acknowledged,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is disturbing to see a White House cover-up of numerous injuries to Secret Service and White House personnel by the Bidens’ family pet.”

Read the full report here.

You can support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.

