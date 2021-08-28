https://bigleaguepolitics.com/shame-california-public-school-teacher-encourages-students-to-pledge-allegiance-to-lgbt-pride-flag-instead-of-american-flag/

A Southern California public school teacher was caught admitting to encouraging her students to pledge allegiance to the LGBT pride flag as an alternative to the American flag, bragging of the indoctrination on her own TikTok account.

The teacher, identified as Kristin Pitzen of Newport Mesa School District in Orange County, recounts taking down the American flag, an then pointing to the LGBT flag as an alternative.

“We do have a flag in the class that you can pledge allegiance to,” said Pitzen when a student asked about the American flag that she had removed from the classroom “because of COVID.”

In another TikTok, Pitzen reveals the abundant LGBT propaganda she displays in her classroom, the space reminiscent of a gay bar. The teacher

The Newport Mesa School District is yet to comment on Pitzen’s Pledge of Allegiance to the LGBT flag.

While it’s perhaps for the best that this teacher feels nothing for the American flag, she stands ready to corrupt the morals of students who may otherwise be American patriots. Public education is largely lost, and traditional Americans should look readily to enroll their children into alternatives.

Support Big League Politics by making a donation today. You can also donate via PayPal, Venmo or donate crypto. Your support helps us take on the powerful and report the truth that the mainstream media wants to silence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

