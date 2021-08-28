https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/sleeping-or-thinking-president-biden-appears-to-be-catching-a-power-nap-during-meeting-with-israels-prime-minister-video/

On Thursday, we showed you the defining image from President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan; during a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Biden slumped over his podium and buried his face in his hands. Was he broken up over the deaths of 13 U.S. service members? Concentrating? Catching a quick nap?

On Friday, Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and while there are plenty of still photos showing the two men shaking hands and engaged in conversation, there was this 30-second segment. What is Biden doing here?

When he zooms in, you can sort of see Biden’s fingers moving.

Skip ahead to about 11:34 in Fox News’ coverage to see the segment.

Whatever he was doing, Biden looked very, very awkward there. And it was rude.

