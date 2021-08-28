https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/sleeping-or-thinking-president-biden-appears-to-be-catching-a-power-nap-during-meeting-with-israels-prime-minister-video/

On Thursday, we showed you the defining image from President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan; during a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Biden slumped over his podium and buried his face in his hands. Was he broken up over the deaths of 13 U.S. service members? Concentrating? Catching a quick nap?

On Friday, Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and while there are plenty of still photos showing the two men shaking hands and engaged in conversation, there was this 30-second segment. What is Biden doing here?

I’m not sure if he’s sleeping or thinking..?🤷‍♂️

I think I need your help ..??🤔 pic.twitter.com/wXEo2Ht4Oe — shimon piamenta (@ShimonPiamenta) August 28, 2021

When he zooms in, you can sort of see Biden’s fingers moving.

A bedtime story for Sleepy Joe.

I’m assuming his handlers had a shock collar to wake him. pic.twitter.com/OHkNsngN3u — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) August 28, 2021

My God. This isn’t fake. Joe starts slipping away around minute 9.https://t.co/64TKo7sA6Z — Igor (@remingtongeo) August 28, 2021

Skip ahead to about 11:34 in Fox News’ coverage to see the segment.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

🙄🙄🙄 Looks to be sleeping… but one can never tell with Sleepy Joe — Karen Gravel® (@KarenGravel) August 28, 2021

He’s having a power nap. — Jay Stallone Inc (@Victim1003) August 28, 2021

Well, he obviously doesn’t think, so I’m going with napping. — Donuts (@JellyDonutsRule) August 28, 2021

Sleeping! The only thing he would be thinking about is napping. — pin • stripes (@Pin1stripe) August 28, 2021

Is he alive? — Mofo Beaumonto (@SenorBeaumonto) August 28, 2021

Did anyone put a mirror under his nose? — Jane Patriot (@JanePatriot1) August 28, 2021

The bust of RFK seems to be more attentive. And smarter. — HD “NoGeneJab4Me”Lanzoni (@EGadsden1776) August 28, 2021

The mask cut off his oxygen supply. Mask Up! — ratledge (@ratledge20) August 28, 2021

Definitely sleeping — Babs (@FightForTruth01) August 28, 2021

Out cold — TinaWyoming2 – Resist the Jab (@TinaWyoming2) August 28, 2021

Concentrating on his earpiece for directions. — Texas Proud (@texas_US_proud) August 28, 2021

How awkward — Stacy B 🇺🇸 (@Tasia9314) August 28, 2021

Poke him with a stick! — yammerly (@yammerly1) August 28, 2021

No, but he’s not exactly engaged either by the looks of things. — 🇺🇸𝔖𝔬𝔲𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔫𝔜𝔞𝔫𝔨𝔢𝔢 (@AYankeeBell) August 28, 2021

No eye contact. No response. That’s what he thinks of Israel and/or he’s ashamed of the war he started in the region at the bidding of his puppet masters. — Lou U (@NJGirl4Tay) August 28, 2021

This is getting weird — Jessy James (@JessyJamesC) August 28, 2021

If not he’s extremely rude. — Cuckoo’s Nest 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CuckoosNest13) August 28, 2021

What an embarrassment!! — Colleen Fitz☘️🇺🇸 (@fitz_coll) August 28, 2021

The more I watch it I really think he nodded off.. it would be normal to look at the PM and or nod etc as he was speaking.. and there is that sudden little jerk at the end when he looks up which happens when you nod off and then wake — n longmire (@nklongmire) August 28, 2021

Sleeping…this was cut off but didn’t he rouse himself and then say something about Obama? As if he didn’t remember he’s not there as VP? — RD Carrington (@rdcarrington) August 28, 2021

You are right!!!👏 — shimon piamenta (@ShimonPiamenta) August 28, 2021

Whatever he was doing, Biden looked very, very awkward there. And it was rude.

