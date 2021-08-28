https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/sleeping-or-thinking-president-biden-appears-to-be-catching-a-power-nap-during-meeting-with-israels-prime-minister-video/
On Thursday, we showed you the defining image from President Biden’s press conference on Afghanistan; during a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Biden slumped over his podium and buried his face in his hands. Was he broken up over the deaths of 13 U.S. service members? Concentrating? Catching a quick nap?
What an image. pic.twitter.com/GSjWHV50ov
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2021
On Friday, Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and while there are plenty of still photos showing the two men shaking hands and engaged in conversation, there was this 30-second segment. What is Biden doing here?
I’m not sure if he’s sleeping or thinking..?🤷♂️
I think I need your help ..??🤔 pic.twitter.com/wXEo2Ht4Oe
— shimon piamenta (@ShimonPiamenta) August 28, 2021
When he zooms in, you can sort of see Biden’s fingers moving.
Is he sleeping…. pic.twitter.com/TRAaZfKoD1
— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 28, 2021
A bedtime story for Sleepy Joe.
I’m assuming his handlers had a shock collar to wake him. pic.twitter.com/OHkNsngN3u
— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) August 28, 2021
My God. This isn’t fake. Joe starts slipping away around minute 9.https://t.co/64TKo7sA6Z
— Igor (@remingtongeo) August 28, 2021
Skip ahead to about 11:34 in Fox News’ coverage to see the segment.
🙄🙄🙄 Looks to be sleeping… but one can never tell with Sleepy Joe
— Karen Gravel® (@KarenGravel) August 28, 2021
He’s having a power nap.
— Jay Stallone Inc (@Victim1003) August 28, 2021
Well, he obviously doesn’t think, so I’m going with napping.
— Donuts (@JellyDonutsRule) August 28, 2021
Sleeping! The only thing he would be thinking about is napping.
— pin • stripes (@Pin1stripe) August 28, 2021
— Natural Homeschool (@nathomeschool) August 28, 2021
Is he alive?
— Mofo Beaumonto (@SenorBeaumonto) August 28, 2021
Did anyone put a mirror under his nose?
— Jane Patriot (@JanePatriot1) August 28, 2021
OMFG!
— kaybuckaroo🇺🇸❤🐗⚾ (@kaybuckaroo) August 28, 2021
The bust of RFK seems to be more attentive. And smarter.
— HD “NoGeneJab4Me”Lanzoni (@EGadsden1776) August 28, 2021
The mask cut off his oxygen supply.
Mask Up!
— ratledge (@ratledge20) August 28, 2021
WTF?
— RecallNewsom (@Cali4sin) August 28, 2021
Definitely sleeping
— Babs (@FightForTruth01) August 28, 2021
Out cold
— TinaWyoming2 – Resist the Jab (@TinaWyoming2) August 28, 2021
Concentrating on his earpiece for directions.
— Texas Proud (@texas_US_proud) August 28, 2021
How awkward
— Stacy B 🇺🇸 (@Tasia9314) August 28, 2021
Poke him with a stick!
— yammerly (@yammerly1) August 28, 2021
No, but he’s not exactly engaged either by the looks of things.
— 🇺🇸𝔖𝔬𝔲𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔫𝔜𝔞𝔫𝔨𝔢𝔢 (@AYankeeBell) August 28, 2021
I can’t.
— WHATUsaid? (@meter_usaid) August 28, 2021
No eye contact. No response. That’s what he thinks of Israel and/or he’s ashamed of the war he started in the region at the bidding of his puppet masters.
— Lou U (@NJGirl4Tay) August 28, 2021
This is getting weird
— Jessy James (@JessyJamesC) August 28, 2021
If not he’s extremely rude.
— Cuckoo’s Nest 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CuckoosNest13) August 28, 2021
What an embarrassment!!
— Colleen Fitz☘️🇺🇸 (@fitz_coll) August 28, 2021
The more I watch it I really think he nodded off.. it would be normal to look at the PM and or nod etc as he was speaking.. and there is that sudden little jerk at the end when he looks up which happens when you nod off and then wake
— n longmire (@nklongmire) August 28, 2021
Sleeping…this was cut off but didn’t he rouse himself and then say something about Obama? As if he didn’t remember he’s not there as VP?
— RD Carrington (@rdcarrington) August 28, 2021
You are right!!!👏
— shimon piamenta (@ShimonPiamenta) August 28, 2021
Whatever he was doing, Biden looked very, very awkward there. And it was rude.
