‘US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time’

The U.S. State Department is urging U.S. citizens and others to leave the area of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport immediately, citing specific, credible threat.

“Due to a specific, credible threat, U.S. citizens near Kabul airport, including South gate, new Ministry of the Interior, and gate near Panjshir Petrol station, should leave the area immediately,” the department posted in a security alert at 5:38 a.m. Kabul local time. “Avoid traveling to the airport at this time.”

#Afghanistan: Due to security threats at the airport, we continue to advise U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates. Those at Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or New Ministry of Interior gate should leave immediately. https://t.co/RwXJAlj4Fr pic.twitter.com/cJtOGk5AR2 — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 28, 2021

“U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time,” the department added in a security alert on its website.

The alert comes hours after President Joe Biden was warned by commanders that another terrorist attack was “highly likely” in the next 24 to 36 hours.

The state department’s Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning for Afghanistan remains in place.

“Individuals seeking information on evacuation should refer to the alerts on the Embassy website for instructions,” the website says.

