https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/teacher-tells-kids-to-pledge-allegiance-to-gay-pride-flag/

A woman who identified herself as a public school teacher boasted in a social media post of removing the American flag from her classroom and forcing students to pledge allegiance to the Gay Pride flag.

The woman posted a video to TikTok admitting that she intentionally removed the American flag from her taxpayer-funded classroom. You can watch the video below.

“I took it down during COVID because it made me uncomfortable. I packed it away and don’t know where and I can’t find it yet,” the woman said.

This is yet another example of how radical leftists have turned our classrooms into propaganda camps.