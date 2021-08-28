https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/28/that-makes-no-sense-wapos-headline-on-what-spy-agencies-think-about-covid-19-origin-seems-a-bit-contradictory/

Can you spot anything a bit confusing in this Washington Post headline about what U.S. spy agencies think about the origin of Covid-19?

U.S. spy agencies rule out possibility the coronavirus was created as a bioweapon, say origin will stay unknown without China’s help https://t.co/x0SOkN5DqN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 28, 2021

Something seems a little “off” in that headline.

That makes no sense. Rules out bio weapon but also says origin will stay unknown…so how can they rule out bio weapon? — MAB (@MABUSUK) August 28, 2021

Because… reasons?

How can you rule out bio weapon without understanding of its origin? — Maam (@lootledida) August 28, 2021

We can’t ever know the origin but we’ve ruled out one of the possibilities makes no sense. (And I suspect it was NOT a bio weapon but still.) https://t.co/YM07INEdXJ — Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) August 28, 2021

It’s either not a bioweapon or it’s origin is unknown. Can’t be both. https://t.co/tbThzQ91R8 — Eco Fashion by BG 👠 (@EcoFashionByBG) August 28, 2021

How can anything be ruled out, if they don’t even know where it originated??

Seriously!!? https://t.co/gQ9wn4Xrrn — Proud American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1USAPROUD) August 28, 2021

Not sure that determination can be made without knowing the origin. I call bs on this. They know. — Cup (@WFTinRonItrust) August 28, 2021

They can’t rule anything out except that it wasn’t a bioweapon?

Does anyone believe this anymore? https://t.co/eoQyhDme6A — Bsim1 (@Bsim110) August 28, 2021

So it was definitely a bioweapon then https://t.co/gBtR1wzcPD — Theseus (@theseusfitness) August 28, 2021

But nobody in the Biden administration is going to risk angering China. After all, they’re needed to help push climate change alarmism:

US Climate Envoy John Kerry will travel to China and Japan next week to meet with top climate officials ahead of a pivotal United Nations climate conference in Glasgow in November. https://t.co/F6GgafHBtv — CNN (@CNN) August 27, 2021

