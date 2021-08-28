https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/28/that-makes-no-sense-wapos-headline-on-what-spy-agencies-think-about-covid-19-origin-seems-a-bit-contradictory/

Can you spot anything a bit confusing in this Washington Post headline about what U.S. spy agencies think about the origin of Covid-19?

Something seems a little “off” in that headline.

Because… reasons?

They can’t rule anything out except that it wasn’t a bioweapon?

But nobody in the Biden administration is going to risk angering China. After all, they’re needed to help push climate change alarmism:

