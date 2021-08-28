http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/NMYuQZVYMp0/the-week-in-pictures-biden-brain-freeze-edition.php
Has anyone considered the possibility that Joe Biden’s prodigious consumption of ice cream has given him a permanent case of brain freeze? Now I know what you’re thinking: that explanation assumes he had a . . . do I really need to finish this sentence? At least he prefers soft-serve ice cream, which fits the progressive sensibility. I wonder if soft-serve works against COVID?
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . a double bill this week: