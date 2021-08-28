https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/612b4c90bbafd42ff58a678f
Okinawa prefecture has halted Moderna vaccinations after unknown materials were found in a vial of the drug. The move comes after Japan pulled 1.6 million Moderna doses from a different batch over con…
Bullying at school and camp needs intervention, not excuses because ‘they’re just kids.’ Parents, teachers and administrators must act….
Israeli jets carried out airstrikes in Gaza late Saturday after arson balloons sent from the Hamas-controlled enclave caused two fires inside Israel and clashes broke out on the border, leaving 11 Pal…
How bad is the situation in Afghanistan? It’s so bad that former members of the Obama administration are coming out of the woodwork to slam Biden. Remember, not only are these people Democrats, many o…
As all eyes are on Hurricane Ida’s looming landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, crews from Florida are heading out to help with power restoration efforts after the storm hits. CBS affiliate WKMG-TV’s Aman…