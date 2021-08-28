https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-teacher-should-be-fired-asap/
Teacher takes down U.S. flag and tells students to recite Pledge of Allegiance to Gay Pride flag instead. Her name is Kristin Pitzen, she is an ESL teacher in Orange County Newport Unified School District in California.
Update — School District has responded in the past 30 minutes...
She shows off all the pride flags in her classroom and says “I pledge allegiance to the queers” pic.twitter.com/eQXe1OfPoW
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2021
UPDATE
Contact information with names, email and phone for the superintendent.
https://web.nmusd.us/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1313210618100&vdid=i15a1sier5dl
https://web.nmusd.us/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1518855657181&vdid=ia15a1sier5e5
The second link has more details and names including the Chief Human Resources officer.