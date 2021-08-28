https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-teacher-should-be-fired-asap/

Posted by Kane on August 28, 2021 6:44 pm

Teacher takes down U.S. flag and tells students to recite Pledge of Allegiance to Gay Pride flag instead. Her name is Kristin Pitzen, she is an ESL teacher in Orange County Newport Unified School District in California.

Update — School District has responded in the past 30 minutes...

UPDATE

Contact information with names, email and phone for the superintendent.

https://web.nmusd.us/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1313210618100&vdid=i15a1sier5dl

https://web.nmusd.us/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1518855657181&vdid=ia15a1sier5e5

The second link has more details and names including the Chief Human Resources officer.

