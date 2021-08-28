https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/toronto-star-let-the-unvaccinated-die/
Things are going from bad to worse in Canada
This kind of talk is everywhere now. Here’s hoping there are decent and humane people still to be found out there, and with higher IQs than this person pic.twitter.com/KEScr1y304
— Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) August 28, 2021
Last week @TorontoStar reporter @StephanieLevitz interviewed me. Her first abysmally stupid question was if I was inciting PPC supporters to commit violence when I said that my ‘words are my weapons.’
Yesterday that rag was inciting death wishes towards unvax on its cover page. pic.twitter.com/eQ3Ep5KqSE
— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 27, 2021
Front page of Canada’s largest newspaper, the @TorontoStar (which receives $110,000/week from Trudeau’s bail-out).
Imagine swapping in any other medical condition — AIDS, obesity, drug addiction, liver disease. By the way, this violates the Star’s own definition of hate speech. pic.twitter.com/xgHcwEre9C
— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 26, 2021