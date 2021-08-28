Things are going from bad to worse in Canada

This kind of talk is everywhere now. Here’s hoping there are decent and humane people still to be found out there, and with higher IQs than this person pic.twitter.com/KEScr1y304

Last week @TorontoStar reporter @StephanieLevitz interviewed me. Her first abysmally stupid question was if I was inciting PPC supporters to commit violence when I said that my ‘words are my weapons.’

Yesterday that rag was inciting death wishes towards unvax on its cover page. pic.twitter.com/eQ3Ep5KqSE

— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 27, 2021