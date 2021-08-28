https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-forced-to-cancel-campaign-event-because-of-anti-vaccine-protesters/

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference on Friday in Mississauga, Ontario, where he announced that his party, if re-elected, would create a $1 billion COVID-19 “proof-of vaccination” fund, which would provide funding to provinces that move forward with vaccine passports.

In a statement, the Liberals said that a re-elected Liberal government will:

Introduce a “COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Fund” that will be available to support provinces and territories who implement a requirement for proof-of-vaccine credentials in their jurisdiction for non-essential businesses and public spaces;

Continue to procure enough vaccines to ensure all Canadians have access to free COVID-19 booster shots and second-generation vaccines as needed, across all provinces and territories;

Invest to study the long-term health impacts of COVID-19, including the effects of “long-COVID” on groups including vulnerable populations and children.

