https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-citizens-told-to-immediately-get-away-from-kabul-airport-due-to-a-specific-credible-threat

The U.S. State Department sent out an emergency alert around 5 a.m. local time on Sunday in Afghanistan warning U.S. citizens to immediately get away from the airport in Kabul and the surrounding area due to a specific threat.

“Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately,” the department said. “U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.