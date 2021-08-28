https://www.oann.com/u-s-troops-have-begun-leaving-kabul-airport-pentagon-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-troops-have-begun-leaving-kabul-airport-pentagon-says



August 28, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Saturday.

At the briefing, U.S. Army Major General William Taylor said two ISIS-K planners were killed and another wounded in Friday’s drone strike in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

