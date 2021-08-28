https://bigleaguepolitics.com/us-expecting-second-kabul-airport-attack-within-24-36-hours/

American military commanders on the ground and civilian authorities believe that a second terrorist attack will occur at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan within the coming days.

President Biden himself stated that the government expects another terror attack at the tenuous airport within the timeframe.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said in a statement. “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground.”

Biden also vowed that the United States government would strike back against those that planned and orchestrated the bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members and many more Afghan civilians.

POTUS: “This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay…Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours” pic.twitter.com/ZO0243HQ90 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 28, 2021

Observers of the Afghanistan airlift mission have increasingly questioned the wisdom of an operation which has overwhelmingly moved Afghans which don’t qualify for Special Immigrant Visas, with only a small minority of evacuees US citizens or verified as legitimate cooperators of the American government during the Afghanistan War.

