Protests taking place across Europe today
PARIS – Le cortège anti #PassSanitaire des #GiletsJaunes est de + en + important dans la capitale. #Manif28aout #manifestations28aout pic.twitter.com/IozVLtT7RH
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) August 28, 2021
Protest against medical tyranny in London….
WATCH: A massive protest against medical tyranny is underway in London. pic.twitter.com/PF0utznJ0Q
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 28, 2021
NOW – Large protest for “medical freedom” underway in #London.pic.twitter.com/nHBDnUKTdo
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 28, 2021
NOW – Large protest against COVID restrictions in #Berlin.pic.twitter.com/0qyZBMxYWc
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 28, 2021
And in Switzerland…
Switzerland: the people are standing up for their freedom pic.twitter.com/uxYww18ipl
— Osler (@osler78) August 28, 2021
And in Italy…
‼️⬇️👇🏻There are protests all around the world today in France, Italy, Germany, UK, USA👇🏻‼️
#VaccineMandates
#GreenPass #PassSanitaires #ImpfPass #VaccinePassport #manif28août #b2808 #NoVaccinePassportAnywhere
‼️👇🏻 #Milano #Italy ‼️👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/odjIK5pqnc
— LandoFree⏳✊ 🍀FreeJulian🇵🇸 🇸🇾🇮🇷🇷🇺☮️ (@LandoFree) August 28, 2021