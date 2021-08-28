https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-freedom-protests-erupt-in-london-paris-geneva-berlin-and-rome/

Posted by Kane on August 28, 2021 6:52 pm

Protests taking place across Europe today

Protest against medical tyranny in London….



And in Switzerland…

And in Italy…

