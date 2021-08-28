https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/wapo-analysis-president-joe-biden-and-jen-psaki-eager-to-reframe-questions-from-fox-news-peter-doocy/

We haven’t read the Washington Post’s analysis of President Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki “escalating their efforts to puncture the Fox News bubble,” but since it’s about Fox News, of course CNN’s Brian Stelter retweeted it and provided an excerpt:

Shouldn’t Psaki and Biden be confident in their ability to answer all reporters’ questions? How much of a tell is it that Fox News’ Peter Doocy rates his own piece in the Washington Post’s analysis?

The president’s response, as in collapsing over his podium and clutching his notebook? That response?

Speaking of “reframing,” we see that the Left is trying to “reframe” Biden’s rebooting at the podium as masterful and a show of empathy.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...