We haven’t read the Washington Post’s analysis of President Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki “escalating their efforts to puncture the Fox News bubble,” but since it’s about Fox News, of course CNN’s Brian Stelter retweeted it and provided an excerpt:

“Psaki and Biden are confident in their ability to handle Doocy’s questions and eager to reframe them. It’s a bit like doing an interview with a local television station in rural Texas: You’re pretty much guaranteed airtime that you wouldn’t otherwise get” https://t.co/JAOb89BMau — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 28, 2021

Shouldn’t Psaki and Biden be confident in their ability to answer all reporters’ questions? How much of a tell is it that Fox News’ Peter Doocy rates his own piece in the Washington Post’s analysis?

In which the WaPo tries a hit job on ⁦@pdoocy⁩ and claims the president’s responses to his latest question was masterful and mentally acute 😂 https://t.co/BIZS6b0EQj — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 28, 2021

The president’s response, as in collapsing over his podium and clutching his notebook? That response?

Um….okay. You mean he’s the only one to ask tough questions. — JMapes (@Mapes62) August 28, 2021

Hard hitting journalism, or taking a hack at Doocey? I’ll take the latter. — Greg Townsend (@GregTow78623217) August 28, 2021

Those problematic journalists who ask uncomfortable questions. Great to see Biden & Psaki focusing on this critical issue. It’s not like there are any other big matters on their plate. — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) August 28, 2021

A journalist that asks his own questions instead of the preapproved ones. Watch Peter because you might learn something Brian — kerin glebus (@RileyKerin) August 28, 2021

He’s the only person asking tough questions. Are you that soft Brian? — Dave (@NotTheFakeMcCoy) August 28, 2021

Not working, have you seen his approval ratings? — Andre Powell, CPA (@apowe003) August 28, 2021

What a 360 compared to the last administration. Stelter would have NEVER put up this piece regarding Jim Acosta — M€X!DuD€ (@Christo35964562) August 28, 2021

Yeah he looks very confident when being questioned by the only reporter willing to do their job. pic.twitter.com/MDBJzGVzPA — Ron Mexico (@PatMN33) August 28, 2021

Doocy reduced Biden to the fetal position. — Nick (@Nickster0188) August 28, 2021

I listened to this before I saw the video. Biden sounds utterly exhausted and barely keeping it together. What happens when he has a hurricane to deal with as well? Needs naps. — supgirl (@supgirl81370510) August 28, 2021

“They say I’m supposed to call on…” — Rohan Cassanova (@irishswamp) August 28, 2021

How exactly does a person so diminished that he has to be told who to call on become “masterful and mentally acute”? He hasn’t been either in 40 years of public service. — Joseph Linnehan (@JosephLinnehan) August 28, 2021

They’ve got to be kidding — Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) August 28, 2021

Lol. Masterful? Come on man. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) August 28, 2021

Was he masterful before, during, or after his moment with his notebook? Whatever that was… — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 28, 2021

As expected, the media sycophants are back. I predicted it would take a week of them being honest with covering the chaos before they circled the wagons around him again. And here we are. — Goalie Medic 🇺🇲 (@GoalieMedic37) August 28, 2021

Speaking of “reframing,” we see that the Left is trying to “reframe” Biden’s rebooting at the podium as masterful and a show of empathy.

