Crowds outside the Kabul Airport

We are two days out before Joe Biden hands over control of Afghanistan to the Taliban terrorists.

Hundreds, if not thousands of Americans remain stranded in the country.

As President Trump said two weeks ago, this story is far from over and it will get much worse before it gets any better. The Taliban is moving to their next phase of the operation where they shake down Joe Biden for billions for the remaining Americans in the country.

The Taliban have offered Joe Biden a deal: unfreeze the Afghan funds and they will extend the deadline. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 29, 2021

Joe Biden is creating quite a legacy for himself and the Democrat Party and it’s only been 7 months. Can you imagine what lies ahead?

