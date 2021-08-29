https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/al-roker-to-those-who-say-hes-too-old-to-cover-ida-screw-you-and-i-will-drop-them-like-a-bag-of-dirt/

NBC’s Al Roker got pummeled by a wave while doing a live shot this morning from New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall. Check it out:

WATCH: @alroker pummeled by waves as Hurricane Ida targets New Orleans pic.twitter.com/Fe6LlgmUJp — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 29, 2021

A number of people called out NBC for putting the 67-year-old weatherman at risk. . .

Afghanistan is complicated, tragic, and divisive. So let’s welcome the opportunity to unanimously condemn NBC for endangering Al Roker. So reckless and irresponsible. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) August 29, 2021

which prompted this response. . .

“Screw you” and “I will drop them like a bag of dirt!”:

.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021

Roker is now reportedly back at his hotel and his crew is safe, but he’s still a little salty over the age comments:

For all those who were worried about me out on #lakepontchartrain covering #Ida a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to to be doing this, try and keep up pic.twitter.com/DctJBFKD0D — Al Roker (@alroker) August 29, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

