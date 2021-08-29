https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/al-roker-to-those-who-say-hes-too-old-to-cover-ida-screw-you-and-i-will-drop-them-like-a-bag-of-dirt/

NBC’s Al Roker got pummeled by a wave while doing a live shot this morning from New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall. Check it out:

A number of people called out NBC for putting the 67-year-old weatherman at risk. . .

which prompted this response. . .

“Screw you” and “I will drop them like a bag of dirt!”:

Roker is now reportedly back at his hotel and his crew is safe, but he’s still a little salty over the age comments:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...