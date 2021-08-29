https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/612bcb20bbafd42ff58a6d6f
Ed Asner, an iconic actor with more than 60 years of film and TV credits plus multiple primetime Emmy Awards, passed away Sunday at the age of 91….
If you were wondering what a tyrant like Stalin or Mao would do in the age of technology, take a look down under. The Australian parliament passed unprecedented legislation that gives federal police n…
Hollywood’s share of China’s box office is in free fall, reportedly collapsing to less than 10 percent as Beijing aims to bolster its domestic movie industry….
A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a white police officer in Wisconsin says he expects to be walking soon…
A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm is on its way to the International Space Station…