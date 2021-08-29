https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/alyssa-milano-takes-biden-sycophancy-to-a-delusional-new-level/

We get she’s a liberal and all and she’s going to root for her team, but how in the world can Alyssa Milano say with a straight face that she’s “proud of @POTUS and the incredible job he’s doing” and that he’s “the right person for the job in this moment in history”:

I’m proud of @POTUS and the incredible job he’s doing. He’s the right person for the job in this moment in history. #IStandWithBiden — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 29, 2021

This is just delusional:

This is just delusional. It’s like the cabin boy on the Titanic claiming the Captain is doing a great job as everyone runs for the lifeboats. https://t.co/RilUDTbFR9 — Phineas “Kiley for CA Gov” Fahrquar (@irishspy) August 29, 2021

Has she not been paying attention?

He has orchestrated the most humiliating and costly defeat in American history. He has endangered America for at least the next generation…but I agree, he was definitely the right person for that job. https://t.co/DkRaBpWyez — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) August 29, 2021

All celebrities are like this:

Siri, why do people think celebrities are out-of-touch, vapid, and elitist? https://t.co/wqbpq1XgF8 — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) August 29, 2021

Except for Nick Searcy, that is:

Alyssa likes dead American marines. @Joebiden is giving her what she likes . @Alyssa_Milano https://t.co/qtBIe17PsH — Nick Searcy, INTERSECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 29, 2021

Now, ust imagine for a moment if Donald Trump were president and the exact same thing happened in Afghanistan. What would she say then?

Alyssa, have you ever – even for a minute – considered whether this would be your reaction if Trump were president and were doing exactly the same things? Because you and I both know your reaction would be substantially different. https://t.co/2EF1nbRiu4 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) August 29, 2021

And we’d hate to see “what the wrong person would have done”:

I’d hate to see what the wrong person would have done. https://t.co/CC9pIvQNXa — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 29, 2021

Just keep accumulating those L’s, Alyssa. We’ll keep writing posts:

