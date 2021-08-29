https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/alyssa-milano-takes-biden-sycophancy-to-a-delusional-new-level/

We get she’s a liberal and all and she’s going to root for her team, but how in the world can Alyssa Milano say with a straight face that she’s “proud of @POTUS and the incredible job he’s doing” and that he’s “the right person for the job in this moment in history”:

This is just delusional:

Has she not been paying attention?

All celebrities are like this:

Except for Nick Searcy, that is:

Now, ust imagine for a moment if Donald Trump were president and the exact same thing happened in Afghanistan. What would she say then?

And we’d hate to see “what the wrong person would have done”:

Just keep accumulating those L’s, Alyssa. We’ll keep writing posts:

