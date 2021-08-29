https://noqreport.com/2021/08/29/antony-blinken-was-vacationing-in-the-hamptons-hours-before-taliban-took-over-kabul/

The Biden administration’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on vacation in the Hamptons at the time he should have been overseeing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The Washington Post reports that Blinken was enjoying his time just hours before the Taliban invaded Kabul and completed their complete overthrow of the Afghan government some 20 years after their removal from power by the United States.

Blinken’s vacation occurred amidst the Taliban’s takeover of the country. As each capital city fell to their invasion, Blinken continued to be on break until just hours before his relaxation time was cut short ahead of the fall of Kabul.

The Washington Post provided a detailed timeline of the Taliban’s takeover of the country, describing in detail the actions of U.S. officials in the days leading up to the collapse of Afghanistan’s national government. Ahead of Kabul’s fall, Biden administration officials insisted that there was “no immediate cause for alarm,” with the Washington Post detailing how many of them were “surrendering to the customary rhythms of Washington in August.”