A huge block of flats in northern Italy has gone up in flames, with more than 100 residents inside at the time.

The blaze in Milan has completely engulfed the 18-storey building, home to some 70 families.

Dozens of emergency vehicles have been scrambled to the tower block on the city’s Via Antonini in the south of the city.

At least 20 residents have been treated at the scene following the blaze which broke out on Sunday evening.

It is believed the fire broke out on the 15th floor of the building.

So far, the cause of the inferno is unknown.







(Image: DAPRESS / SplashNews.com)



Video of the scene shows flames and black smoke completely obscuring the building from view.

The tower, which is known in Italian as “Torre dei Moro”, or “Tower of the Moors”, is surrounded by police, who have tried to keep the crowds at bay.







(Image: ENRICO MARTINELLI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Panels on the outside of the building were also totally destroyed in the blaze.

There are no reports of any deaths or serious casualties from the fire, according to emergency services.

The official emergency services Twitter account for Milan tweeted: “Flames under control, our teams are advancing from the inside to the upper floors of the building. There are 15 vehicles used.”







(Image: SALVATORE GARZILLO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Milan’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, has arrived at the nearest fire station to check in on the situation.

“For now we have no reports of victims or injured,” he told a crowd of waiting reports.

“About 20 people went out without problems,” he added, saying that firefighters entered “house by house, breaking down the doors to see if anyone was left inside.







(Image: ENRICO MARTINELLI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



“We are positive about the fact that there was time to go out but until the check is down we cannot be sure.”

He went on: “I saw firefighters with burned hands – they are carrying out a commendable job, as always.”

The mayor said it was too early to say whether external cladding, similar to that on the side of the Grenfell Tower in west London, helped spread the flames.

