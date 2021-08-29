https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/08/29/joe-biden-actually-checked-his-watch-during-transfer-of-bodies-at-dover-and-he-wasnt-even-subtle-about-it-n2594950

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were at the Dover Air Force Base Sunday morning for the dignified transfer of 11 of the 13 service members who lost their lives on Thursday. While there, the president actually checked his watch. And he wasn’t subtle about it, not even close to it.

The bodies arrived last night, but the president did not go to meet them. To be fair, Julio had on good authority that some family members did not want him there. 

Again, the president wasn’t even subtle about it. The fact that it looks as if this is one of his more cognizant moments–though that’s not saying much–doesn’t help his case.

Of course, the left is likely going to spin this, just as they did when the president appeared to be asleep during a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel, whom Biden was meeting for the first time. 

