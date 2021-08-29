https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-slammed-after-looking-at-watch-during-dignified-transfer-of-13-slain-troops-late-for-your-nap

President Joe Biden faced criticism on Sunday for looking at his watch while he attended the dignified transfer of the 13 U.S. troops who were killed during an ISIS terrorist attack on the airport in Kabul late last week.

“Biden stood with hand over his heart, sometimes with his eyes closed, for dignified transfer of the Marines, one soldier and one sailor killed in Kabul airport attack,” Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted. “About 3 dozen relatives were seated in chairs, in Biden’s line of sight. One woman’s wailing could be heard.”

Toward the end of the event, Biden was captured on camera appearing to quickly glance at his watch while taking his hand off of his heart.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) responded, “Apparently our Commander-in-Chief has better things to do than honor the 13 service members who died on his watch? I’m DISGUSTED! God bless these heroes and their loved ones. They deserved better.”

“Joe Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer of American Heroes killed by his incompetence,” Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump aide, tweeted. “Despicable. Resign now.”

Retired Army Veteran Samuel Williams tweeted, “Looks like he was being inconvenienced by having to show some respect for these American Heros.”

“There is nothing more important than paying your respects to America’s fallen war heroes, Mr. President,” Nile Gardiner, a former aide to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tweeted.

“Looks someone is anxious to go back on vacation,” reporter Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tweeted, “Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered.”

Attorney Kurt Schlichter tweeted, “He’s got somewhere more important to be.”

“Woah. I’m sorry but this is just all so so so wrong,” former Fox News host Trish Regan tweeted. “I don’t care what your schedule is. These young men and women paid the ultimate price. Heartbreaking.”

The Department of Defense released the names of the U.S. soldiers who were killed during the terror attack on the Kabul airport:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Other notable tweets included:

“Only 10 more minutes until my next dose, right, Jill?”

