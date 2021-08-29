https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-turns-back-on-reporter-who-asks-him-about-afghanistan-im-not-going-to-answer-afghanistan-now

President Joe Biden refused to answer questions on Sunday about the crisis in Afghanistan that was caused by decisions that were made under his leadership.

“Biden was at FEMA to address the response to Hurricane Ida, which strengthened to a Category 4 before making landfall in Louisiana earlier Sunday,” Fox News reported. “Biden has faced widespread criticism over his execution of the U.S. military withdrawal in Afghanistan and his actions during and after the collapse of Kabul, which completed the Taliban’s retaking of the country 20 years after their ouster by U.S.-led forces.”

“I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead,” Biden said at the end of his remarks.

“Mr. President, on Afghanistan–” Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs began.

“I’m not going to answer Afghanistan now,” Biden fired back.

“–can you say if there’s still an acute risk at the airport, sir?” Jacobs finished.

Biden then turned his back on Jacobs and stopped taking questions from reporters.

Biden calls on a reporter following remarks about #HurricaneIda and the reporter asks him about his disaster in Afghanistan. Biden immediately states he doesn’t want to talk about Afghanistan and walks away. 13 U.S. troops were killed after a chaotic situation Biden caused. pic.twitter.com/mmNPlpciLZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 29, 2021

“This man runs at the mention of being held accountable on tough issues that he bares responsibility for,” Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman Paris Dennard tweeted. “Joe no questions Biden.”

“Biden refuses to answer questions about the acute crisis he precipitated,” former Trump official Monica Crowley tweeted.

“I know it’s not new—but Biden’s act that he’s not the boss and somebody tells him when he can/can not take questions, is baffling,” Free Beacon editor Brent Scher tweeted.

“Why the president continues to share what his handlers tell him he can and cannot do in regards to talking to the press is profoundly (fill in the blank),” political commentator Joe Concha tweeted. “And declaring not taking questions on an ongoing crisis is beyond (fill in the blank).”

Concha added, “Worth repeating: The president’s behavior is what it is in running off the stage when asked a question he’s been told not to answer: Weak. Cowardly.”

Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell tweeted, “Are you kidding me?! Who is running the show in America right now?! Sure as heck isn’t @JoeBiden.”

“Biden has NO CLUE what’s going on,” Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeted (R-TX). “He won’t answer any questions on Afghanistan because he CAN’T answer any questions on Afghanistan. He’s not all there mentally. Time for him to RESIGN!”

“What did he say when you asked why he’s not supposed to take any questions, and by whose order?” blogger Jim Treacher tweeted. “If you didn’t ask, why not?”

“When does a journalist ask this president who are the people who keep telling him not to take their questions?” political commentator Stephen Miller tweeted. “If you don’t want people questioning whether Joe Biden is the one in charge and capable of this office, perhaps Biden should stop appearing and acting like he isn’t the one in charge and incapable of the duties of his office.”

If you don’t want people questioning whether Joe Biden is the one in charge and capable of this office, perhaps Biden should stop appearing and acting like he isn’t the one in charge and incapable of the duties of his office. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2021

