The Taliban has been bragging and taking photos with the vast trove of weapons and gear they now possess thanks to Joe Biden, as you know. But the extent of the news arsenal has been hard to grasp. Until now.

Biden has created an army. He’s turned the Taliban into a national armed force with advanced weaponry, armor, vehicles, and aircraft. How extensive?

Take a look at this infographic from The Sunday Times.





“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone, but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban,” said Biden’s national security advisor last week talking to reporters like it was no big deal.

It’s not just weapons that we used to arm Afghan forces and then fell into Taliban hands. It’s vehicles and equipment that, like Bagram air base, Biden simply ordered be abandoned. Left behind, like American citizens in the streets of Kabul.

The Biden retreat will have worldwide consequences for decades.

PS: This guy has reformatted the infographic so it fits better for social sharing.

That’s a good one to share.

