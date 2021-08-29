https://noqreport.com/2021/08/29/bill-maher-may-have-just-delivered-his-most-conservative-monologue-ever/

(Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) As I’ve written before, Bill Maher isn’t All Left, All The Time.

In fact, he’s frequently quite conservative.

At least, that is, as measured by an ever-drifting party line.

And on Friday’s edition of Real Time, the host hit upon what may be his most conservative segment yet.

At issue: the greatness of America.

Bill poured it on thick.“Blind hatred of America,” he began, “is just as blinkered as blind love. And we Americans should really get some perspective about where we live.”Now’s a perfect time to do so, given the horrific situation in the Middle East . “Watching the [events] go down in Afghanistan, I was reminded lately of every conversation I’ve ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which…included the notion, ‘Oh, you people have no idea. All you do is…badmouth your own country. But if you knew about the country I came from, you’d stop [condemning] your own.’” [Warning: Explicit Language] What’s the lesson of Afghanistan? Maybe it’s that everyone from the giant dorm room bitch session that is the internet should take a good look at what real oppression looks like. #Wokeistan #WakeUpCall pic.twitter.com/HoNJkucheF — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 28, 2021 It’s not something […]