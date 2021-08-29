https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-chase-bank-cancels-general-flynns-credit-cards/
Citing reputational risk, Chase Bank is cancelling General Flynn
🚨🚨BREAKING: Chase Bank cancels its credit card accounts with General Flynn citing possible “reputational risk” to their company. In case there was any doubt what is happening in this country. @TracyBeanzOfficial pic.twitter.com/GIyQHXgW9l
— Regina Hicks (@reginahicksreal) August 29, 2021
