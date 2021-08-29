https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/breaking-the-entire-city-of-new-orleans-has-no-power/

UPDATE

From Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans, the agency that runs the pumps:

Yikes:

ORIGINAL POST

Breaking news out of Louisiana on Hurricane Ida where we’re seeing reports that all of Orleans Parish — the City of New Orleans — is without power:

They’re reporting “catastrophic transmission damage”:

This . . . is really bad:

The main worry now is if the pumps will be able to work on whatever backup power they have:

And this doesn’t sound good:

Let’s hope this holds:

Power outages are also occurring north and west of the city:

***

