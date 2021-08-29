https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/breaking-the-entire-city-of-new-orleans-has-no-power/

UPDATE

From Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans, the agency that runs the pumps:

Although we have lost all Entergy power, our teams are working quickly and decisively to make up for this with our self-generated power sources, including Turbines 4, 5, and 6 and EMD, as well as backup generators located at our drainage pumping stations. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

The Entergy loss of power is a significant loss of power for our 60 hz pumps and the 25 hz pumps we power through the frequency changers, but we are using our self-generated sources of power to drain stormwater and pump drinking water into the city. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

This power loss also impacts our sewer pumping stations. Currently there is no backup power to operate any of those that were impacted. We are assessing how many of the 84 stations are impacted but the number may be very significant. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

We have worked to obtain backup power for some of these stations & we will mobilize those units when it is safe to traverse the city. In order to prevent sewage backups, we have asked residents to limit water usage at home, thus decreasing the amount of wastewater we must remove. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

This is a rapidly-developing situation. We will keep you updated as circumstances develop. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

Yikes:

DONT POOP YOU GUYS https://t.co/7igYX7HO1x — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 30, 2021

ORIGINAL POST

Breaking news out of Louisiana on Hurricane Ida where we’re seeing reports that all of Orleans Parish — the City of New Orleans — is without power:

BREAKING NEWS: All of Orleans Parish is now without power due to damage to Entergy’s transmission system https://t.co/N1q3jBsgHZ — wdsu (@wdsu) August 30, 2021

They’re reporting “catastrophic transmission damage”:

@EntergyNOLA has confirmed that New Orleans has no power. The only power in the city is coming from generators. #Ida pic.twitter.com/9clSeFcz3T — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 30, 2021

This . . . is really bad:

This is the current Entergy outage map. Entergy says all of Orleans Parish is without power due to “catastrophic transmission damage” pic.twitter.com/PZOVcYhtbp — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) August 30, 2021

The main worry now is if the pumps will be able to work on whatever backup power they have:

Does the parish wide power outage also effect @SWBNewOrleans? And if so does anybody know if their redundancies are working? — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 30, 2021

And this doesn’t sound good:

BREAKING @WWLTV: New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board has lost all three feeder lines from Entergy. That means the agency lost 12 megawatts of 60-cycle power to run its newer drainage pumps and is left with only Turbine 6 to make 15 megawatts in-house. #HurricaneIda — David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) August 30, 2021

Let’s hope this holds:

Here’s what this means, with help from @katiecmoore: The ability to power the pumps is precarious and SWB could have to ration power in a worst case scenario. Thankfully New Orleans is not seeing a ton of flooding yet because of Ida. — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) August 30, 2021

Power outages are also occurring north and west of the city:

Currently about 750,000 without power in Louisiana with ALL of Orleans Parish without power. #Ida #LAwx pic.twitter.com/SO7h4Dgglq — Tyler Sebree (@TylerWSFA12) August 30, 2021

