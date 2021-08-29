https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-u-s-military-strikes-car-carrying-multiple-suicide-bombers-en-route-to-kabul-airport-officials-say

The U.S. Military conducted a drone strike on ISIS terrorists on Sunday in Kabul, “eliminating an imminent” threat to the airport, according to officials.

The strike was reportedly on a car that was carrying “multiple suicide bombers” who were en-route to the airport.

“We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material,” U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said in a statement. “We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

