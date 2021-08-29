https://thepostmillennial.com/jim-acosta-trump-exploiting-afghanistan-disaster
News Aug 28, 2021 10:37 PM EST
Evacuations continue despite warnings of another imminent attack. With three days to go until the withdrawal deadline, about 600 Americans citizens remain in the country as of August 28.
CNN’s Jim Acosta’s opening monologue featured furor over the ‘exploitative’ politicking of US President Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Thirteen servicemen and women were killed along at least 169 Afghan civilians during an attack Thursday at Kabul’s airport.
Acosta criticized Trump, as well as Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), for “not even Monday morning quarterbacking because that suggests they waited until Monday.” Senator Blackburn and Senator Hawley have called for Biden to resign or the 25th Amendment invoked his handling of the end to America’s longest war.
Biden confirmed the situation in Kabul is deteriorating: “Yesterday, we brought out another 6,800 people, including hundreds of Americans. And today, we discussed the ongoing preparations to help people continue to leave Afghanistan after our military departs.”
Evacuation efforts will not be enough to exfiltrate the tens of thousands of Afghan-Americans, foreign nationals, and former interpreters, advisors and other Afghan support staff for the American mission in Afghanistan.
