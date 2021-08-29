https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/29/did-joe-biden-check-his-watch-during-the-dignified-transfer-ceremony-at-dover-air-force-base-n1474032

On Sunday, the remains of the 13 U.S. service members who died at Kabul airport were brought back the United States. Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attended the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, during which it appears that Joe Biden made a rather undignified move.

During the ceremony, Joe Biden can be seen appearing to checking his watch.

“It’s true,” concluded Nicholas Fondacaro of Media Research Center. “Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it.”

It’s true. Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it. pic.twitter.com/M3QVzJbTIm — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 29, 2021

A screenshot of the moment seems to make the gesture more clear:

The White House will certainly deny that is what Biden was doing, but later in the day, Biden similarly jerked his arm to make his watch visible while at FEMA headquarters:

Wow. Check out Biden blatantly checking his watch. Second time today (first at Dover AFB). Is he late for a nap since he’s presumably worked a couple hours already today? #BidenIsADisgrace #BidenDisaster #Ida pic.twitter.com/WFXngfW5Pl — Kara Westercamp (@KaraWestercamp) August 29, 2021

Based on the evidence, it seems clear that Biden attempted a surreptitious glance at his watch but was caught. It’s hard to imagine how anyone could be so disrespectful during the ceremony for thirteen people who died because of the disaster he created in Afghanistan.

