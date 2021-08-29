https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/did-president-joe-biden-check-his-watch-during-the-dignified-transfer-ceremony-at-dover-air-force-base-watch-for-yourself/

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday. . .

. . .and the president appeared to check his watch during the solemn event:

Watch for yourself:

“You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it”:

What was he thinking?

It’s reminiscent of President George H.W. Bush checking his watch during his debate with Gov. Bill Clinton back in 1992:

And then Governor Bill Clinton became President Bill Clinton as Americans determined that the elder Bush was out of touch with their concerns.

