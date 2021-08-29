https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/dr-anthony-fauci-mandating-the-covid-19-vaccine-for-students-is-a-good-idea-and-would-not-be-something-new/

Dr. Anthony Fauci was on CNN’s “State of the Union” this morning where he told Jake Tapper that “mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea” and “We have done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new”:

Dr. Fauci to @jaketapper on @CNN: “I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea… We have done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new.” — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 29, 2021

Watch:

“I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about Covid-19 vaccines. “We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zWmCpaPoh — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 29, 2021

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

