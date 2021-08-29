https://noqreport.com/2021/08/29/dr-fauci-now-pushing-for-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-children-to-attend-school-a-good-idea/

As the nation debates whether children should be forced to wear face masks at school, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now advocating for COVID-19 vaccination to be a condition of attending school. What are the details?

Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” the COVID-19 vaccine should be added to the list of vaccines that most schools require students to have before admission. “I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” Fauci said.

“This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if, in fact, you want a child to come in, we have done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis,” he continued. “So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

Fauci, however, conceded that he understands “that a lot of people will be pushing back against” making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for school attendance.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for people age 12 and older. The age restriction preventing children under 12 from receiving the vaccine complicates Fauci’s proposal.

However, in a […]