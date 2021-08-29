https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/eu-will-reintroduce-suggested-travel-restrictions-us-visitors?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The European Union will advise member states to reintroduce COVID-19 travel restrictions on U.S. visitors, according to organization officials.

The rapid spread of the virus’ delta variant has caused case numbers and hospitalizations to rise dramatically in the states in the last few weeks.

Beginning Monday, U.S. travelers will be removed from a designated “safe list” of countries whose residents are able to travel to the 27-nation bloc without additional COVID-related regulations, like quarantine and testing.

The restrictions are a suggestion and will not be mandates for E.U. member nations.

Most E.U. nations reopened their borders to U.S. travelers in June, more than a year after imposing an initial ban, to facilitate the ailing tourism industry upon which so many E.U. countries rely.

Despite crowds of Americans flocking to Europe this summer, the U.S. has remained closed to Europeans – eliciting ire from European leaders.

Most European nations reopened significant parts of their economies this summer following vaccination campaigns. Though some, including France and Italy, require proof of vaccination or a negative virus test for individuals who wish to dine in restaurants, go to museums and other venues, and participate in other forms of daily life.

Last month, the E.U. reported that 64% of the bloc’s residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Other countries are expected to be removed from the safe list this week, including Israel, Montenegro, Kosovo and Lebanon.

