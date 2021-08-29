https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/embattled-governor-newsom-praised-chinese-foreign-agent-outlet?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, now facing a recall election, earlier this month touted the pro-Beijing newspaper Sing Tao – citing the news outlet’s “balanced news stories” and praising the staff for “journalistic integrity.”

The paper also is registered as a foreign agent of China, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

California voters are already mailing in ballots on whether to recall Newson, with final balloting Sept. 14. The recall initiative was essentially the result of Newsom’s missteps in handling the coronavirus pandemic – including his lockdown measures and dining at a fancy Napa Valley-area restaurant in violation of his own COVID-19 health-safety mandates.

Polls show the balloting deadlocked on whether to keep or remove him – in the decidedly Blue state.

Newson made the comment about the newspaper at an annual gala in which he also lauded it for helping Chinese-Americans acclimate to California.

The owners of Sing Tao are members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a government advisory board controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

This month, Sing Tao was required by the Justice Department to register as a foreign agent – it joins other Chinese-controlled media outlets like China Daily and Xinhua, which are similarly being monitored by the DOJ as foreign agents.

One owner, Charles Ho, publicly defended the national security law that Beijing has utilized to arrest pro-democracy journalists, politicians and activists in Hong Kong.

Sing Tao, which is published daily in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City, has found success forming close relationships with California politicians. In addition to Newsom, San Fransisco Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Chesa Boudin spoke at the gala.

