https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/explosion-rocks-kabul-near-airport/

A house near the Kabul airport was hit Sunday afternoon local time, reportedly killing a child and injuring several others. There are unconfirmed reports of more explosions.

Videos:

TRENDING: Exclusive: HUNDREDS OF PATRIOTS Turn Out in Wentzville, MO with 9 Hour Notice to Honor LCpl. Jared Schmitz Killed in Kabul Bombing (VIDEO)

Updates as warranted.

UPDATE: Reuters reports the U.S. conducted an air strike in Kabul, “The United States has carried out a strike in Kabul, two U.S. officials tell Reuters citing initial information.”

AP, “Taliban spokesman says a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport.”

ABC, “A U.S. government official tells ABC News the U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...