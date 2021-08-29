https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/explosion-rocks-kabul-near-airport/

A house near the Kabul airport was hit Sunday afternoon local time, reportedly killing a child and injuring several others. There are unconfirmed reports of more explosions.

Videos:

Updates: A house near to Kabul airport hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/t3Ue3AXD0s — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) August 29, 2021

Explosions in Kabul: our colleagues are saying there has apparently been a rocket attack near a road leading to Kabul airport. We’ve been told about several rocket blasts, but can’t confirm this yet pic.twitter.com/ySfvDi6Ai5 — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) August 29, 2021

The explosion is in the Khaje Bughra neighbourhood in Kabul, situated West of the airport. pic.twitter.com/Gsa1ZUxbUf — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) August 29, 2021

Al-Jazeera reporting one child was killed and 3 people are injured after a rocket attack on a house near the Kabul airport. https://t.co/1LTYsmPzLm — Ahmad E. (@ahmadeofficial) August 29, 2021

Updates as warranted.

UPDATE: Reuters reports the U.S. conducted an air strike in Kabul, “The United States has carried out a strike in Kabul, two U.S. officials tell Reuters citing initial information.”

The United States has carried out a strike in Kabul, two U.S. officials tell Reuters citing initial information. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) August 29, 2021

AP, “Taliban spokesman says a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport.”

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban spokesman says a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) August 29, 2021

ABC, “A U.S. government official tells ABC News the U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport.”

A U.S. government official tells ABC News the U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport. — Matt Seyler (@MattSeyler) August 29, 2021

