https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/explosion-rocks-kabul-near-airport/
A house near the Kabul airport was hit Sunday afternoon local time, reportedly killing a child and injuring several others. There are unconfirmed reports of more explosions.
Videos:
Updates:
A house near to Kabul airport hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/t3Ue3AXD0s
— Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) August 29, 2021
Explosions in Kabul: our colleagues are saying there has apparently been a rocket attack near a road leading to Kabul airport.
We’ve been told about several rocket blasts, but can’t confirm this yet pic.twitter.com/ySfvDi6Ai5
— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) August 29, 2021
TRENDING: Exclusive: HUNDREDS OF PATRIOTS Turn Out in Wentzville, MO with 9 Hour Notice to Honor LCpl. Jared Schmitz Killed in Kabul Bombing (VIDEO)
The explosion is in the Khaje Bughra neighbourhood in Kabul, situated West of the airport. pic.twitter.com/Gsa1ZUxbUf
— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) August 29, 2021
Al-Jazeera reporting one child was killed and 3 people are injured after a rocket attack on a house near the Kabul airport. https://t.co/1LTYsmPzLm
— Ahmad E. (@ahmadeofficial) August 29, 2021
Updates as warranted.
UPDATE: Reuters reports the U.S. conducted an air strike in Kabul, “The United States has carried out a strike in Kabul, two U.S. officials tell Reuters citing initial information.”
The United States has carried out a strike in Kabul, two U.S. officials tell Reuters citing initial information.
— Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) August 29, 2021
AP, “Taliban spokesman says a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport.”
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban spokesman says a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport.
— Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) August 29, 2021
ABC, “A U.S. government official tells ABC News the U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport.”
A U.S. government official tells ABC News the U.S. conducted an airstrike to take out a vehicle-borne IED in Kabul that posed a threat to the airport.
— Matt Seyler (@MattSeyler) August 29, 2021