Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it is “really unfortunate” Republicans like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) are attacking him because he is “merely articulating the proper public health practices.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Six weeks ago Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign committee started selling shirts and more that said, ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ and touted what he called Faucism. Since they launched those products, more than 5,000 Floridians have died of the coronavirus. What do you make of how some of these politicians are attacking you?”

Fauci said, “Well, I mean whoever is attacking me, are attacking me, is just a reflection of the politicization of what should be a purely public health issue. It’s really unfortunate. They’re attacking me personally because I’m a visible person, but I’m merely articulating the proper public health practices that are recommended strongly by an organization, and that organization is the CDC.”

He added, “So they like to pick out a certain person because they can make that person, you know, the person personification of a political divide which is so unfortunate. We should put that aside. We have a problem that’s killing people in the United States, killing us, putting us in the hospital. So that kind of politicization that you just mentioned, there is no place for that when you’re dealing with a public crisis.”

