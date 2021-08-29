https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gavin-newsom-is-cheating-photo/
California Recall ballot sent to Colin Moriarty in Virginia.
Good news: I haven’t lived in California since 2019, but I got gubernatorial recall ballot sent to me IN VIRGINIA.
Hahaha. Love it. pic.twitter.com/YQHUPAwes2
— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) August 28, 2021
Notice the response from Harmeet Dhillon below…
DM me what county you lived in before you moved and I’ll follow up. We are collecting incidents.
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 28, 2021
Gavin Newsom is cheating — ‘Votes are visible thru the envelope’