https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/612bf550bbafd42ff58a6edf

Host L Todd Wood speaks with Patrick Byrne on the AZ election audit report and expected results-AZ GOP attempting to manipulate audit….

(REUTERS) — VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called on the world’s Christians to pray and carry out fasting to ask God to bring about peace and coexistence in Afghanistan. Speaking to …

A US drone strike targeting would-be suicide bombers in Kabul also killed at least three children, an Afghan official told the Associated Press. The strike hit a residential area of the Afghan capital…

Today, Joe Biden checked his watch while Military Generals stood at attention, saluting our fallen heroes. VIDEO: Disgraced Losers Who Enabled 13 American Heroes to Be Slaughtered in Kabul Line Up at …

Ron and Terri McIntosh slung beach chairs over their shoulders, hopped on their bikes and pedaled to the beach. They were going to church….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...