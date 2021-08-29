https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/29/hes-a-liar-sarah-palin-lowers-boom-on-biden-calls-him-a-marionette-vp-harris-a-giggly-lightweight-1126194/

Former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin lowered the boom on President Joe Biden for his historic failures in Afghanistan that led to the tragic deaths of 13 American military members who were murdered by terrorist suicide bombers on Thursday.

Palin appeared on the Fox News program “Watters’ World,” where she blasted the nation’s 46th president as a liar, a failure, and a “marionette” as well as a career blunderer who only serves as the “mouthpiece” for those who are really running the country.

She also had unkind words for Vice President Kamala Harris who could replace the doddering wax dummy in the Oval Office, dismissing the veep as “a giggly, girly lightweight.”

The former governor of Alaska captivated conservatives when she was unexpectedly tabbed as the running mate for Senator John McCain in the 2008 election that in retrospect, dramatically and perhaps permanently, altered the future of America by handing the keys the country over to the devious and destructive Barack Obama, a man who after two terms, still exerts a tremendous amount of influence over the White House.

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked, “Did you foresee this coming at all? I mean we know Biden’s track record’s atrocious, but this is in his honeymoon period and we’ve got a border crisis, a hostage crisis, a humiliating defeat on the battlefield, dead marines, it’s barely not even September.”

Palin replied, “Well we should have seen it coming, based on Biden’s track record, nearly fifty years in government, blunder after blunder,” she said, “people in his own party, his quote, unquote, supporters, letting Americans know, letting voters know before the vote was taken against Trump, that he gets everything wrong.”







She continued, “You know Jesse, I looked the other night for the first time ever at debate clips where I was debating Biden back in 08 and I’m sitting there listening to this going man, the more things change the more they stay the same,” referring to the vice presidential debate when the career politician was Barack Obama’s running mate.

“He was a liar back then, he is a liar today.” Palin said, “His track record should have allowed all of us to anticipate nothing but negative, nothing but bad, nothing but tragedy would happen under this man’s watch.”

Watters said “the media wanted him because he wasn’t Trump,” pointing out the extremely slanted coverage that gaslighted a large portion of the American public into believing that Biden was fit to run the country despite ample evidence to the contrary, before posing the question “How do you see Joe’s presidency going forward? His credibility shot on pretty much everything.”

Palin responded, “Those of us kind of in that arena at least at one time or another, knew that he didn’t have any credibility back then so you can’t just have some kind of credibility transplant overnight,” she said. “He isn’t a credible human being, he lies, he plagiarizes, I mean all the things we already know and you’re right, the media did want him to win and the media clobbered anybody who was challenging him.”

She should know a thing or two about being “clobbered” by the corrupt and dishonest media; few other than Trump have undergone the type of cruelty and ridicule that Palin was subjected to when she was Sen. McCain’s running mate against Obama, a man who the majority of liberals viewed as the messiah, especially those in the press.

She also threw shade at congressional Republicans who are calling for Biden’s impeachment.

“I think Republicans in Congress are wasting their time with their rhetoric about impeaching him because they will never do it, because most politicians, as you notice I’m sure, they’re a bunch of windbags and they’ll talk about it but they won’t do it,” said the outsider who captured the hearts of conservatives in 2008.

Turning her focus to the proverbial elephant in the living room, Palin asked “I wish that I knew, and I’m sure you say the same thing, I wish that we knew who was really in charge, it’s not the marionette Joe Biden, who is the mouthpiece for whatever the heck is going on down there.”

When asked by Watters about the potential of a palace coup by Harris, Palin replied, “She’s probably all giddy thinking oh goody, here’s my chance but really, she is a giggly, girly lightweight.” She added that Harris “doesn’t have a whole lot of support, even within her own party” other than inside that “inner circle of the real movers and shakers in the Democrat party” who have always viewed the inexperienced former senator as a female Obama.

It’s possible that Palin may be reentering the political arena, she has teased a possible Senate run against the embattled anti-Trump incumbent Lisa Murkowski and would surely have the support of the former POTUS, as well as millions of patriotic Americans, were she to choose to do so.

