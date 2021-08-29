https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/08/29/house-gop-leader-mccarthy-the-commander-in-chief-should-not-take-orders-from-terrorists/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) continues his criticism of President Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan by saying the president of the United States should not take orders from terrorists.

Outrage has been expressed by Republican leadership in both houses of Congress. McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) have both used strong terms of condemnation to describe the Biden administration’s management of the situation in Afghanistan.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...