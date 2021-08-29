https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alex-berenson-booted-from-twitter-threatens-legal-action-against-jack-dorsey/

Science journalist Alex Berenson has been permanently suspended from Twitter, just one day after a viral series of tweets spotlighting an Israeli preprint study which showed that natural immunity from a prior Covid infection is 13 times more effective than vaccines against the delta variant.

Even Daily Mail picked up the story…

Here’s the most recent Berenson hit with Tucker



Speech at CPAC this summer



