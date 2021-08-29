https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alex-berenson-booted-from-twitter-threatens-legal-action-against-jack-dorsey/
Science journalist Alex Berenson has been permanently suspended from Twitter, just one day after a viral series of tweets spotlighting an Israeli preprint study which showed that natural immunity from a prior Covid infection is 13 times more effective than vaccines against the delta variant.
