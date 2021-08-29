http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n8WXxT53AOQ/

The Los Angeles Police Department has released bodycam footage of their encounter with NBA player Jaxson Hayes showing Hayes pushing police and then being tased as he attempted to stop them from entering his home, the Associated Press reported.

The New Orleans Pelicans center was arrested on July 28 after attempting to stop officers from entering his home to check on those inside after being sent to the house on a domestic violence call.

Police approached the 6’11, 220-pound player’s home after a relative of Hayes’ girlfriend reported that she had received alarming texts from the girlfriend who claimed that Hayes was getting belligerent and violent.

When they arrived, Hayes physically blocked them from entering the premises, and a scuffle ensued when the #8 overall 2019 NBA draft pick pushed one of the officers against a wall.

At one point during the attempt to handcuff and arrest Hayes, the player is heard saying, “I can’t breathe,” and an officer is also seen briefly putting a knee on Hayes’ neck for a few seconds.

It appears that officers tased Hayes twice during the attempt to subdue him.

Both Hayes and an officer-involved in his arrest were sent to the hospital after the incident for bumps and bruises.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore told the press that an internal investigation was launched because Hayes had said “I can’t breathe” during the arrest. The investigation was set to look into the case “due to the possibility of force being applied to Hayes’ neck during the use of force.”

Thus far, the NBA has taken no action against Hayes.

“Jaxson Hayes is a nice young man, and he is back home in Ohio working out and getting ready for the upcoming season,” said Hayes’ attorney, Mark Baute.

Hayes was initially drafted for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, but he was immediately traded to the Pelicans before he ever suited up for the Hawks.

Hayes started in 14 of the 64 games during his rookie year with the Pelicans. He averaged 7.4 points per game on 67.2% shooting from the floor while also grabbing 4.0 rebounds per game. Despite being benched for 11 of 18 games early in the season, he played in 60 games this past season. He only started three times, though. Regardless, his stats are fairly close to his rookie season, averaging 7.5 points per game on 62.5% shooting and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game.

