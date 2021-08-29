https://thelibertydaily.com/laura-ingraham-asks-the-question-everyone-on-both-sides-of-the-aisle-wants-answered/

Joe Biden, the installed President of the United States, has issues. It isn’t just that he was inserted into a set of scenarios that would trouble a strong president, let alone someone like Biden. It’s that he wasn’t mentally prepared for the rigors of the office BEFORE his cognitive decline that began approximately two or three years ago.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took to Twitter to ask the question all of us, Republican, Democrat, or Indifferent, wants answered.

“Who’s running the White House and making the big decisions? Is it Ron Klain, his Chief of Staff? Is it the First Lady? America deserves to know.”

Who’s running the White House and making the big decisions? Is it Ron Klain, his Chief of Staff? Is it the First Lady? America deserves to know. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 30, 2021

It’s clearly not Joe Biden making the decisions. He’s not allowed to decide whether or not he’s supposed to take questions from press, let alone what to do with the various major events taking place across the country and around the world.

Who’s calling the shots? The decisions being made since Biden took office are so bad, Ingraham’s speculations seem possible. Then again, they’re bad enough that if the CCP ended up being the puppetmasters, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

